EXCLUSIVE! Saath Phere actress Prachiti Mishra BAGS Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

Cockcrow and Shaika Films is currently successfully running shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kaamnaa on Star Plus and Sony TV respectively. And now, the production house is all set to come up with a new show on Colors.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out soon in the upcoming months. 

Cockcrow and Shaika Films are successfully running shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kaamnaa on Star Plus and Sony TV respectively. Colors' show Choti Saardaarrni is also working wonders.

The production house now is all set to come up with a new show on Colors which is titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. 

Well, we had exclusively reported about Kunal Jaisingh who will be playing the lead in the show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Alisha Parveen JOINS the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

We also reported about actor Hiten Paintal roped in for the show. 

Nothing much has been known about Hiten's character yet. 

And now, actress Prachiti Mishra is all set to join the show's star cast.

Not much information about Prachiti's role in the show is out yet.  

Prachiti has starred in several TV shows and she is popularly known for her role in Zee TV's show Saath Phere - Saloni Ka Safar.

We have previously reported about actors like Dipali Kamat, Abhinav Shukla, and Alisha Praveen roped in for the show. 

How excited are you for Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Dipali Kamat ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika's next?

 

