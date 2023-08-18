Exclusive! Saavi and Vedika AKA Samridhi Shukla and Indira Krishnan open up about the upcoming track and the major twist, read to know more

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.

Fans of the show are very devoted and have showered a lot of love and adoration on the cast and crew. TellyChakkar gave you the exclusive update that show is going off-air on 15th September.

Meanwhile, we have some exclusive updates fom the track of the show, given by Samridhi Shukla and Indira Krishnan.

Talking about the storyline, Samridhi said, “Saavi is very happy that Maa is here, and because they don’t get enough time, the last time they met is at the Mandir. She is also happy that Nityam has gotten her gifts from his own earnings, from Chatriprasad. But, there is twist as well, relating to Sonam, that we will find out later”.

Indira added, “This is also the reunion of Vedika and Nityam, and Saavi is very happy that they have finally met. She has also disclosed the secret about Raksha. Vedika is happy that Saavi stood by her and that she got her Nityam back. It is a very happy episode, with a light atmosphere. Everyone has kind of started to understand what Sonam is like as well. I am South Indian, everybody knows that. So I am not familiar with Teejh, but we do have a Pooja, which is known as the Varalakshmi nomb. It is very similar to Teejh, just the name is different. Its for women who are married, they pray to the Goddess”.

