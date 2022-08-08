EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Chaudhry OPENS UP on his upcoming project, his future plans and more

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

The industry has always been keen on bringing new faces and this time it is Sagar Chaudhry, he is all set to debut with a music video. The name of the album is Khamoshiyaa and it’s based on love, sacrifice and pain. How u fell for someone’s pain and fall for someone’s happiness? It’s an amazing love story between an actress and a makeup artist.

Talking about his experience he revealed, Our shoot location was in Indore and it was overwhelming shooting there with my costar -Swapna Pati The vibes and the beauty of that city were extremely good and honestly, it was amazing shooting there with the amazing team.

He opens up about characters he would like to play, As an actor, I would love to do projects based on biopics, dark concepts, and thrillers and I really want to explore my craft on characters like SPY agents and officers which can give light to the script and I would like to play with the characters that challenge my real personality on screen.

