Exclusive! Sagar Parekh finally breaks his silence on the plot of Dimpy and Samar’s love story; reveals a shocking rumour that was spread about him on the sets of the show

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The supporting cast is the USP of the serial as every actor aces his performance in the show.

Sagar Parekh entered the show mid-way as Samar and since day one, he convinced the audience that he was Samar and made a place in their hearts.

Today, he is a household name and he has a massive fan following.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about what the entire star cast does offsets and when will the Dimpy and Samar's love track begin.

As every week passes by, Anupama sees a huge jump in TRP ratings, what do you think could be the one reason that the show is holding to the first spot?

I think it is about the small things that the show has in terms of the relationship that each character has. Also, it is about how two families are together in whatever circumstances they are in. It’s very relatable. Also, the team is always on their toes to put their best efforts behind each episode so that the audience is gripped by the show.

The audience is waiting for the track of Dimple and Samar. When would that start, could you throw some light on it?

Dimpy and Samar’s love story is not normal as both of them have gone through a lot in the past, especially Dimpy. Samar as a character has to be very careful that it shouldn’t be upfront where the love story is concerned. She is still not divorced. Samar is in a position where he cannot go all out and has set a limit. The audience is waiting for the limits to get crossed where they both accept their love. Somewhere, there is a barrier that needs to break. It’s just the start and we have already sparked the love story. So, once the divorce track is done, the love story will begin.

The track of the show is on an emotional note as the fight between Anupama and Anuj has intensified. Samar has always supported his mother. Do you share the same kind of bond with your real-life mom?

Definitely, like they say, a father–daughter and a son-mother have a special bond. Naturally, every boy would love his mother the way Samar does. I think everyone has gone through a journey like Anupama and hence, her son has stood by her side, no matter what. It's very relatable to a boy and a mother. Most Indians are blessed that they don’t get to see so much drama in their life, so they don’t get a chance to express, but am sure every son and mother relates to the character.

How is the environment on the sets how do all the co–actors get along with each other and what you’ll do when you’ll are free off – sets?

Baa has spread the rumour on the show that I have spoiled everyone. The team bursts into laughter at times when we have some fun. Baa keeps telling me that I have spoiled every one. The work environment is very fun and positive. We are all together in it and try to keep the best environment possible. The drama is so emotional these days that as actors, we get drained. We need to cry and there are a lot of mood swings that take place, but we try our best to keep the environment funny.

Well, there is no doubt that every mother dreams to have a son like Samar and Sagar is acing the character with his acting chops.

