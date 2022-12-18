EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about being a foodie; says, “I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know”

MUMBAI : Sagar Parekh is an Indian actor and model. He recently entered the Star Plus show Anupamaa as Samar Shah. He also appeared in TV shows such as Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Balika Vadhu 2, Rajaa Betaa and Internet Wala Love. Sagar has been active in the entertainment industry since 2014.

Anupamaa has been ruling the television screens ever since it went on AIR. The recent track has been about first Toshu cheating on Kinjal and now about Adik and Pakhi trying to spend some alone time in a hotel room.

Everyone has loved him as Samar Shah and he has also gotten comfortable on the sets with everyone.

The actor is quite a foodie and Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know about the actor’s foodie side.

What's the weirdest food you've ever had?

“The weirdest food I’ve had is tofu.”

What's your go-to food joint?

“My GoTo food place is Lokhandwala back

road.”

What's your favourite maa

ke haath ka khana?

“My favourite maa ke haath ka khana is

dal chawal.”

What's the one dish you love to cook and

one you hate?

“I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know

and I hate to cook anything that takes time.”

What's your midnight craving?

“I crave for ice-cream at midnight.”

You're a tea person or a coffee person?

“I am a coffee person.”

What's your favorite cheat meal?

“It's brownie and momos.”

