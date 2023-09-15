EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh on viewers accepting him as Samar in Anupamaa: I think it was a little difficult but with the hard work that I have put in, I have been fortunate enough that people accepted me really well and very soon

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Sagar Parekh is impressing everyone ever since he has entered Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actor is playing the role of Samar Shah in the show and the viewers are in love with him.

Sagar managed to win the hearts of the fans with his amazing performance in no time.

Well, it's been more than a year since Sagar entered the show and the actor is finally being accepted for being a part of Anupamaa and also the DKP family.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sagar who spoke about his bond with the cast, Rupali Ganguly, and much more.

Of course when you step in another actor's shoes, it takes time for the viewers to accept it. When did you feel that the viewers have finally accepted you as Samar?

I think it was a little difficult. But I have been lucky that way. The hard work that I have put in, I have been fortunate enough that people accepted me really well and very soon. I don't have the experience of doing a replacement role. This is my first one. The experience was very new to me and I didn't know how to react to it. I didn't focus on the haters. It was a month or so, when I felt the viewers accepted me, not everyone but most of them were quite impressed with me.

We have seen your bond with the entire cast. How has it evolved with time?

I think I am having a really good time with everyone. They all treat me really well. I have bonded with everyone really well. It is so good that work doesn't feel like work. The set feels like home. It's like I am home away from home. Everybody is warm and welcoming. I feel blessed.

Samar is very dear to Anupama. How is it performing scenes with Rupali Ganguly? Tell us about your off-screen rapport.

Yes, Samar is closest to Anupama. It is always amazing to perform scenes with Rupali ma'am. The dedication level is top-notch. This is what young actors like us expect from co-actors. The amount of energy she puts into every scene is amazing. It is teamwork. It gets really comfortable performing with her. There is a lot of creativity. The show has crossed three years but still, the energy is intact. This is what inspires us. She doesn't get tired and that's what we love.

Off-screen also, we share a very good bond. She treats me actually like her son and respects me a lot. We have lots of fun. She likes to get gelled up with all. The bond is very pure. She will talk her heart out to us.

We have seen Samar as an obedient son, supportive husband, and a rebellious member of the Shah family. Any other shade you as an actor would like to explore while portraying Samar's character?

I think I am open to explore all kinds of shades and as an actor, I would love to explore. I am not scared of exploring. I want to do all kinds of shades given to me rather than debating on the fact. I am heads up with any track that comes my way.

