Exclusive! Sahil Balani bags Star Plus show Udne Ki Asha

MUMBAI: Star Plus has been home to a number of top Television shows. It is always coming up with new and entertaining content and stories to keep its viewers entertained. Likewise, the channel is soon coming up with a new show titled Udne Ki Asha.

Pandya Store famed actor Kanwar Dhillon will be playing lead in the show,

Sahil Balani has been roped in for the show Udne Ki Asha. There is no news about his role in the show, but it will surely be one that will bring a sizable arc to the storyline.

