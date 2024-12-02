Exclusive! Sahil Balani bags Star Plus show Udne Ki Asha

Pandya Store famed actor Kanwar Dhillon will be playing lead in the show, Tellychakkar has always been upfront when it comes to some exclusive news for its readers and thus we are now back with some exciting news.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 15:34
Sahil Balani

MUMBAI: Star Plus has been home to a number of top Television shows. It is always coming up with new and entertaining content and stories to keep its viewers entertained. Likewise, the channel is soon coming up with a new show titled Udne Ki Asha.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Kanwar Dhillon gives a glimpse of his current shoot location, check it out

Pandya Store famed actor Kanwar Dhillon will be playing lead in the show,

Tellychakkar has always been upfront when it comes to some exclusive news for its readers and thus we are now back with some exciting news.

Sahil Balani has been roped in for the show Udne Ki Asha. There is no news about his role in the show, but it will surely be one that will bring a sizable arc to the storyline.

How excited are you to see Sahil in the show and to see Udne Ki Asha? Tell us in the comments below.

(Also Read: Pandya Store: Really! Natasha will now confront Dhaval for misunderstanding Amrish

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Udne Ki Aasha Pandya Store Raavi Shiva Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon TellyChakkar TV news Star Plus Rahul Kumar Tewary
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 15:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Udne Ki Asha Promo Review: Kanwar Dhillon -Neha Harsora's chemistry looks fresh, promises to be a visual delight
MUMBAI :After entertaining the audience with his brilliant performance in Pandya Store, Kanwar Dhillon is back on...
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Suryapratap stunned to see Shaurya dancing
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: RV's Ex-fiancée Makes a Fiery Entrance
MUMBAI : In the ongoing saga of ZEE TV's popular serial Kumkum Bhagya, viewers are in for a rollercoaster ride as a new...
Kavya: Oh No! Kavya adopts a baby
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Solo Date Plans Dashed by Unforeseen Encounter
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of the hit Star Plus series Anupama, viewers are in for a whirlwind of emotions as...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Surprising Twist! Pashmina promises to marry Rishi only
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Recent Stories
Nageswara Rao and now Eagle
Must Read! First Tiger Nageswara Rao and now Eagle, what can be the reason of Ravi Teja's movies are falling flat in North
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kanwar Dhillon
Must Read! Udne Ki Asha Promo Review: Kanwar Dhillon -Neha Harsora's chemistry looks fresh, promises to be a visual delight
Samridhii Shukla
Exclusive! Getting hated for playing a negative character is very wrong; we are doing our best to entertain in the masses: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla
Sneha Raikar
Exclusive: Naagin 6 actress Sneha Raikar bags Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora
Kashmira
Congratulations! Kashmira Irani ties the knot with Akshat in fairy-tale wedding; Nakuul Mehta shares exclusive inside moments
Kaisi Yeh Yarariaan
Wow! Fans cannot wait for Kaisi Yeh Yarariaan hacked; to celebrate February 14 as 'MANANTINES DAY
Paras Kalnawat
Wow: Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat shares a glimpse of his fitness transformation and it is sure to surprise you!