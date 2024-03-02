Kya Baat Hai! Kanwar Dhillon gives a glimpse of his current shoot location, check it out

Kanwar who has a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing posts and stories about his on-going and new projects. The actor will soon be seen in a new show titled Udne Ki Aasha.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 16:05
Kanwar Dhillon

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. The actor was well-appreciated for his amazing performance in the show. Kanwar was paired opposite Alice Kaushik in the show and their on-screen jodi also became a huge hit. 

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Kanwar Dhillon on his upcoming projects: I have a few things in kitty and have to decide what I want to do, I am okay if it is taking some time but it should be worth it

Kanwar who has a massive fan following on social media and keeps sharing posts and stories about his on-going and new projects. The actor will soon be seen in a new show titled Udne Ki Aasha. The actor is currently shooting for the show and has shared his new shoot location. Check out his video here;

Previously speaking about his upcoming projects, Kanwar had said, “For me, I have a few things in kitty and I have to decide what I want to do. I would like to give a proper thought before I take the next step. I am okay if it is taking some time but it should be worth it.''

What are your thoughts on Kanwar’s new post and how excited are you for his new project? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Pandya Store fame actor Kanwar Dhillon attends his school’s 25th Annual Day as Chief Guest!

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishika Simran Budharup Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup bigg boss ott 2 Elvish Yadav Abhishek Malhan Pooja Bhatt Manisha Rani. Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 16:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Box office! Fighter falls further flat, sees yet another drop in collection, here are the collection
MUMBAI: Movie fighter has been getting mixed reviews from the fans all over, the buzz was indeed very high for the...
Must Read! “Please work on script rather putting The Blame On The audience” netizens trolls Siddharth Anand on his latest statement for the movie Fighter
MUMBAI: Film maker Siddharth Anand with his movies has created a solid marked in the heart and minds of the fans, the...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj's Heartfelt Gesture - Can a MOGRA Bouquet Rebuild Their Broken Connection?
MUMBAI: Get ready for a wave of emotions in the upcoming episode of Star Plus serial Anupama as Anuj and Anupama...
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti looks unrecognizable at 21, check out his picture as he joins the viral trend
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Saas Bahu Drama Unfolds as Ishaan Takes a Stand
MUMBAI: Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions in the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. The storyline...
Kya Baat Hai! Kanwar Dhillon gives a glimpse of his current shoot location, check it out
MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. The...
Recent Stories
Fighter
Box office! Fighter falls further flat, sees yet another drop in collection, here are the collection
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rohit Suchanti
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti looks unrecognizable at 21, check out his picture as he joins the viral trend
Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale
So Cute! Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria has the SWEETEST COMPLIMENT for his ex co-star Meera Deosthale as she gears up for the launch of Jagat Ki Reet Kuch Aisi Hai
Sumbul Touqeer
Whoa! Sumbul Touqeer shares a video and it will leave you nostalgic "forgot it's just a character"
Poonam Pandey
Audience Verdict: Poonam Pandey will not be taken seriously when something actually happens, netizens lash out calling her 'CHEAP and RIDICULOUS'
Toshu and Kinjal
Must read: Anupamaa molly-cuddling SELFISH Toshu and Kinjal by feeding them hot food makes her look like a nanny and a cook; netizens call it 'RIDICULOUS'
Rohit
Whoa! Pandya Store's Rohit Chandel shares an interesting picture that he never shared on social media, check it out