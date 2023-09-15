Exclusive! Sai Deodhar, Heet Sharma, Himani Chawla and Raj Singh join the cast of Sony TV’s Dabangi

Sony TV recently released a promo of Dabangi and the show looks promising. The narrative traces the story of a slum girl who fearlessly fights the people who are into wrong doings. Read on to know more…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 11:32
Dabangi

MUMBAI: Earlier this morning, when our diligent scribes were busy searching for the latest news and updates for our readers, we stumbled upon a significant piece of information.

There are quite some shows which are in the pipeline and one of them is Sony TV’s upcoming show ‘Dabangi’. A promo of the show has also been released. TellyChakkar exclusively reported about Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, Jayant Patekar, Nancy Makwana, Aamir Dalvi and others being a part of the show. We also reported that Sanyogita Bhave has been roped in for the show and has replaced Asawari Joshi. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Actors Jayant Patekar and Nancy Makwana roped in for Sony SAB’s Dabangi

Well, according to our credible sources, Himani Chawla, Sai Deodhar, Heet Sharma and Raj Singh have come on board for ‘Dabangi’.

Himani has appeared in shows such as ‘Gunwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ and ‘Hi! Padosi... Kaun Hai Doshi?’ Among many others, Sai has been seen in ‘Baat Humari Pakki Hai’, ‘Udaan’, ‘Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane’ among other shows.

As for Heet, he has risen to fame with his stint in the Bollywood film ‘Phone Bhoot’ which starred Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi in titular roles. Raj, on the other hand, has been a part of projects in the likes of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Paramavtar Shri Krishna’.

Also Read: Exclusive! Aamir Dalvi to be seen in Sony TV's series Dabangi

Keep reading TellyChakkar for latest updates from the world of Television and Bollywood.

dabangi Sony TV maahi bhadra Manav Gohil Jayant Patekar Nancy Makwana Aamir Dalvi Himani Chawla Sai Deodhar Heet Sharma Raj Singh Sony TV upcoming shows SonyLIV TellyChakkar
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

