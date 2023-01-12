Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy excel in their craft and always come ready on the set with their lines: Imlie actor Mohit Sharma

Imlie, is currently in the third season and follows the tale of how Agastya and Imlie struggle with fate and come out stronger. The show stars Mohit Sharma in the role of Govind and he has a significant role to play in Imlie’s life.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 14:34
Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy

MUMBAI: Imlie on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leading roles.

The show initially started with Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the star cast and later made way for the second season. Imlie, is currently in the third season and follows the tale of how Agastya and Imlie struggle with fate and come out stronger. (Also Read: BARC Ratings! Imlie defeats Anupamaa; TMKOC sees a jump in TRPs, enters top five shows; Bigg Boss sees a drop in ratings; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si enters top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list, followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC, TMD )

The show stars Mohit Sharma in the role of Govind and he has a significant role to play in Imlie’s life. Talking about his experience shooting for the show, Mohit averred, “I have got an opportunity to be associated with a very popular show and it is a blessing. Being in the third season, it is a huge responsibility to make the show a success it has always been. I quite relate to my character as even though I am close to music, infact I graduated in music. Even the nature and perspective of the character is something which I quite relate to.”

Talking about the bond he shares on the set with his co-actors, Mohit said, “We now call each other by character names only. We often share lunches, make reels and have a lot of fun while shooting for the show. Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy are extremely hardworking actors. They excel in their craft and always come ready on the set with their lines.”

When asked his views on the show being similar to season one, Mohit expressed, “The situations and circumstances are always going to be the same. The writing and narrative is something which will always be different and the writers, in my view, are trying their best to make the show more engaging.” (Also Read: Imlie : Shocking! Imlie gives a reality check to Agastya)

Way to go Mohit! 

Imlie Star Plus Mohit Sharma Adrija Roy Sai Ketan Rao Agastya Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 14:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: Shocking! DJ points a gun toward Yuvika
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Shauryapratap questions Tara meeting Dhruv
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Darsheel Safary to be seen in Hansal Mehta's next
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay buys a swanky new BMW
MUMBAI: Amar Upadhyay is one of the most versatile actors on television today. He has been a part of an array of...
Box office! Tiger 3 closes on disappointing numbers, whereas Farrey falls further flat
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some good movies are been released on big screen movie,...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! Raghav disappointed over Paras comes to rescue Pashminna
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Recent Stories
Tiger
Box office! Tiger 3 closes on disappointing numbers, whereas Farrey falls further flat
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amar Upadhyay
Exclusive! Amar Upadhyay buys a swanky new BMW
Aurag
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Anurag Dobhal changes his stance again refuses to leave the house says "Will stay and win the game for my fans"
Amitabh Bachchan
Awe! Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan feels overjoyed by learning two Tulu words; Desires to tell 'bahurani' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Atal
&TV’s ‘Atal’: The untold childhood story of late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee premieres on 5th December at 8:00 pm!
Farukh Saeed
Exclusive! There is a lot of creative freedom on the sets of Kundali Bhagya: Farukh Saeed
Indian Idol Season
Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Anand - Milind Srivastava and Kalyanji–Anandji to grace the show