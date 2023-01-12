Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy excel in their craft and always come ready on the set with their lines: Imlie actor Mohit Sharma

MUMBAI: Imlie on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leading roles.

The show initially started with Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani in the star cast and later made way for the second season. Imlie, is currently in the third season and follows the tale of how Agastya and Imlie struggle with fate and come out stronger. (Also Read: BARC Ratings! Imlie defeats Anupamaa; TMKOC sees a jump in TRPs, enters top five shows; Bigg Boss sees a drop in ratings; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si enters top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list, followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC, TMD )

The show stars Mohit Sharma in the role of Govind and he has a significant role to play in Imlie’s life. Talking about his experience shooting for the show, Mohit averred, “I have got an opportunity to be associated with a very popular show and it is a blessing. Being in the third season, it is a huge responsibility to make the show a success it has always been. I quite relate to my character as even though I am close to music, infact I graduated in music. Even the nature and perspective of the character is something which I quite relate to.”

Talking about the bond he shares on the set with his co-actors, Mohit said, “We now call each other by character names only. We often share lunches, make reels and have a lot of fun while shooting for the show. Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy are extremely hardworking actors. They excel in their craft and always come ready on the set with their lines.”

When asked his views on the show being similar to season one, Mohit expressed, “The situations and circumstances are always going to be the same. The writing and narrative is something which will always be different and the writers, in my view, are trying their best to make the show more engaging.” (Also Read: Imlie : Shocking! Imlie gives a reality check to Agastya)

Way to go Mohit!