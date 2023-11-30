BARC Ratings! Imlie defeats Anupamaa; TMKOC sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Bigg Boss sees a drop in ratings; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si enters top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC, TMD

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

The week for a change Anupamaa slips down to the third position, Imlie sees a huge TRP ratings enters the top two shows.

Bigg Boss Season 17 sees a drop in TRP ratings still remains in the top ten shows. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top ten shows.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupmaaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.5

2. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.0

3. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 1.9

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv) : 1.9

5. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

7 Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.8

8. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.8

9.Bigg Boss Season 17 ( Colors) : 1.7

10. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.6

11. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.6

12. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 1.6

13. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.6

14. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

15. Kumkum Bhgaya ( Zee TV) : 1.4

16. Dori ( Colors) : 1.4

17. . Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.4

18. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.4

19. Chand Jalne Laga ( Colors) : 1.3

20. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan ( Zee Tv) : 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

