EXCLUSIVE! Sai Ketan Rao opens up on working with Gul Khan for Imlie Season 3, calls it an 'amazing opportunity', shares about his successful journey in the TV industry and much more

MUMBAI: Sai Ketan Rao is once again back with his amazing stint as Agastya in Star Plus' show Imlie.

The actor is playing the lead role in the show opposite Adrija Roy who is seen as Imlie.

The viewers had loved the promo and also the new look of Sai which was a major highlight.

Well, the new season has started to stream and fans are already hooked to the screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sai who spoke about working with Gul Khan, Adrija and much more.

After Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Chashni and now Imlie, how has been your journey so far working in hindi TV industry?

The journey started in television from the beginning year of 2021 and it’s going great with the love of my fans. There blessings also of my near and dear ones and of my mentors in the industry who have always been there for me. I want to thank them all.

With all the hard work and co-ordination we achieved tremendous response from the audience' side with first show itself.

You worked for two shows with Sandiip Sikcand and now a different producer and production house. Are you nervous?

First, I would like to thank my previous producers and mentors, my directors for my first break through. And now, It’s definitely not a nervous feeling, but we all have learnt many technical aspects with each project. The same way with me it would be an amazing opportunity to work with Gul Khan now. Every creative producer has a unique approach to execution and we as actors should be working with other creatives as it will indeed help our craft too.

Whatever you have shot with Adrija so far, how was the experience?

She is a wonderful co-actor, very humble and down-to-earth person. We bonded very well from the first day of the shoot.

How is Agastya's character relatable to you?

He is a straight forward person, understands the language of business, a subtle person but clever enough to know what’s happening behind him too. Agastya is shrewd in nature and has his own past too. These characteristics got me hooked to the role. Also the new look (long hair) is what I would like to include, makes a different approach again for me as an actor.

