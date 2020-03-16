Exclusive! Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo fame actor Sukesh Anand to enter Sony Sab’s cop-comedy ‘Maddam Sir’

The show will soon see another entry. Actor Sukesh Anand will be seen in this cop-comedy. Details about his character are still unknown.

Sukesh Anand

MUMBAI : AB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which witnesses popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will once again welcome a new member. We bring to you another exciting update from the show.

Also read: Maddam Sir: Conspiracy! Cheetah and Santosh fall in Misri Pandey's trap

The show will soon see another entry. Actor Sukesh Anand will be seen in this cop-comedy. Details about his character are still unknown. He was seen in Sajan Re Jhooth Mat bolo, Goliyon Ki RaasLeela- RamLeela, Bobby Jasoos among others.

However, we are sure the show won’t fail its audience when it comes to entertainment and his character will sure add more spice to the show.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. 

The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

Jay Mehta has backed shows like Jiji Maa and Indiawaali Maa among many others.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! After Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor to play a DOUBLE ROLE in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

