Exclusive! Sajid Khan reveals who he thinks would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and talks about the fallout with MC Stan

MUMBAI:Sajid Khan is a huge name in the world of the entertainment industry and he is a very successful director.

He has made successful movies like Housefull, Heyy Babyy etc.

Recently, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, where he was one of the most famous contestants and reached a long way in the show.

His participation was initially questioned, but through his game, he made a place in the audience's hearts and was eliminated almost one week before the finale.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the director and asked him what he thinks of Shiv and Archana’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and what he has to say about Shiv’s “Mandali” in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What do you have to say about Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 ?

The viewers are more excited as both are entertainers. Shiv performs physical tasks very well and it will be fun to watch Archana’s comedy streak in the show along with the task.

There are reports saying that Shiv is on “Mandali” group in Khatron Ke Khiladi?

It’s a good thing. In reality shows, when you are in a unit and shoot for 40 - 50 days, you become a family. Once the shoot is over, everyone get busy in their lives and no one knows what the rest of the members are doing. But, we kept in touch and I am in contact with everybody.

What do you have to say about MC Stan and Abdu’s fight when there were reports about the Mandali group splitting?

There was nothing like that. We are friends and the “Mandali” thing was in the Bigg Boss house. Now, we are good friends.

Who do you think would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13? Shiv or Archana?

I think TRPs will be the winner of the show as the contestants look good.

Well, there is no doubt that Sajid’s game in Bigg Boss Season 16 was loved by the audience and the group he created in the show Bigg Boss 16 are still together. They have proved that post reality show, friendship can exist.

