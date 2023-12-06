Exclusive! Sajid Khan reveals who he thinks would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and talks about the fallout with MC Stan

Sajid Khan is a known director in the entertainment business and had made headlines recently for his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16. TellyChakkar got in touch with the director and asked him what he thinks of Shiv and Archana’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and talks about the fallout with MC Stan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 08:00
Exclusive! Sajid Khan reveals who he thinks would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and talks about the fallout with MC Stan

MUMBAI:Sajid Khan is a huge name in the world of the entertainment industry and he is a very successful director.

He has made successful movies like Housefull, Heyy Babyy etc.

Recently, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, where he was one of the most famous contestants and reached a long way in the show.

His participation was initially questioned, but through his game, he made a place in the audience's hearts and was eliminated almost one week before the finale.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sajid Khan to be eliminated during the Shukarvaar Ka Vaar episode?

TellyChakkar got in touch with the director and asked him what he thinks of Shiv and Archana’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and what he has to say about Shiv’s “Mandali” in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What do you have to say about Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 ?

The viewers are more excited as both are entertainers. Shiv performs physical tasks very well and it will be fun to watch Archana’s comedy streak in the show along with the task.

There are reports saying that Shiv is on “Mandali” group in Khatron Ke Khiladi?  

It’s a good thing. In reality shows, when you are in a unit and shoot for 40 - 50 days, you become a family. Once the shoot is over, everyone get busy in their lives and no one knows what the rest of the members are doing. But, we kept in touch and I am in contact with everybody.

What do you have to say about MC Stan and Abdu’s fight when there were reports about the Mandali group splitting?  

There was nothing like that. We are friends and the “Mandali” thing was in the Bigg Boss house. Now, we are good friends.

Who do you think would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13? Shiv or Archana?

I think TRPs will be the winner of the show as the contestants look good.

Well, there is no doubt that Sajid’s game in Bigg Boss Season 16 was loved by the audience and the group he created in the show Bigg Boss 16 are still together. They have proved that post reality show, friendship can exist.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik meet up post leaving the Bigg Boss house over a burger party held by Farah Khan

Sajid Khan Farah Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 16 Abdu MC Stan Nimrit Sumbul Salman Khan Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: OMG! Dev romances Rishita, set to divorce Raavi
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
MUMBAI: Usually, there’s a norm in our society that when a couple gets married or two people start dating each other,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Satya’s web of lies exposed by Sai
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must-Read! From PriyAnkit, MaNan, to AbhiRA, top Television Jodi that are ruling social media and have become fan favorites! Check out the list
MUMBAI: The telly world has been a source of entertainment in the world of fans for the longest time and fans are...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Satya’s clever trick to make Sai come running back to him
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Sai will choose to fulfill her duty toward Satya and be with him.
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on Sumbul and Fahmaan’s fight and reveals what would
Exclusive! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani breaks his silence on Sumbul and Fahmaan’s fight and reveals what would he rather be, if not an actor
1
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about heartbreaks and reveals about his love story that never saw a “Happy Ending”
Exclusive! Sumbul’s father Mr. Touqeer Khan breaks his silence on the Fahmaan Khan video and reveals how the “Khan” family plans
Exclusive! Sumbul’s father Mr. Touqeer Khan breaks his silence on the Fahmaan Khan video and reveals how the “Khan” family plans to start their own music label
Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia talks about how difficult it is for an unknown person to make a mark on a reality show and shares his vi
Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia talks about how difficult it is for an unknown person to make a mark on a reality show and shares his views on audience judging the entertainers
Wow! Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the name of their baby boy and thanked all the fans for their love and support
Wow! Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan reveal the name of their baby boy and thank all the fans for their love and support
India’s Best Dancer Season 3
India’s Best Dancer Season 3 honours the country’s first stuntwoman, Reshma Pathan, in the "Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal! Special