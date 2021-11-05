EXCLUSIVE! Samaksh Sudi, Guneet Sharma, and Geetika Mehandru share their SPECIAL SOMETHING about Diwali

MUMBAI: Diwali is almost here. The festival of lights is all about cleaning and decorating our house and having a good time with the family. Like us, even our favourite celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to have a good time on Diwali.

Check out what your favourite celebs have to share:

Samaksh Sudi

I’ll be enjoying my cheat day. Lots of sweets and good food is what I’m waiting for. I just love sweets but try my best to avoid them as much as I can. But on Diwali, I don’t think about diet at all.

I remember when I was a kid, my mom used to make special stuffed parathas and kuttu ki roti with aloo ki sabzi on Diwali. I’ll be missing that over here. When I was in school, Diwali break was the longest break we used to have and we used to wait for it from the start of the session. I used to decorate my house and light candles every day till Diwali. Dehradun’s markets were all lit and I used to roam around with my childhood friends and enjoy the decorations of my city. I really miss all those rides.

Guneet Sharma

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. Each year we all wait eagerly for this festival as it marks a new beginning for us. Shopping for new clothes, sweets, decor, and crackers fill me with so much excitement. Every year on the eve of Diwali, I try my level best to help needy people with the help and support of our foundation MAA BHAGWATI SEWA SAMITI.

I have endless memories in regards to this eve. I feel that with due respect to time everything is gradually changing now. The way we used to celebrate this eve is also changing now. We are somewhat forgetting our old rituals and moving ahead with the modern way of celebrating these festivals now. I miss those old days when the whole family used to reunite on these special eves.

Geetika Mehandru

Beyond the lights, snacks, and all the fun, Diwali is also a time to reflect on life and make changes for the upcoming year. And this Diwali, it’s so special because everything is getting back to normal. This Diwali is indeed going to be a very special one as my family is coming to celebrate with me and after so many years, we will celebrate the festival together. And this Diwali we are going to do something special and that special is we will plant 5 trees. I sit with my family after Pooja, we meditate. Have good food. And share a good time. Diwali brings prosperity to everyone’s life and which is the most beautiful thing about Diwali.

If I talk about the fond memory, well, I have so many. But one of the best memories should be rangoli making with my brother. We both used to make rangoli and that was really special.

