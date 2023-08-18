Exclusive! Samar Virmani aka Ehsan from Katha Ankahee about his bond with Adnan and the director "If the audience thinks that I'm good, it's only because of them."

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers. The story currently revolves around how Teji and Maya trying to create a rift between Katha and Viaan.

The show is known to break a lot of stereotypes and the audience love the excitement that comes with every episode as it shows love, friendship, romance and all the other bonds so well.

When it comes to friendship, the audience love the bond that Ehsan and Viaan share. Ehsan is played by Samar Virmani who is known for a lot of other performances.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Samar where he talked about his bond with Adnan Khan, the new love story in making and many such interesting things. Check it out:

We know about the bond that Viaan and Ehsan have on-screen. How is the bond between you and Adnan off-screen?

To be very honest, with Adnan, we thankfully bonded from day 1. The credits genuinely goes to him as well because I was only reciprocating to the love I was getting from him. One of the major reasons for why people like our friendship is because off-screen we are very comfortable. There is no such thing as lead or parallel lead, we are just two actors working for the show, just want the scene to be great. So the credit goes to him and as well as my director.

There is a love story of Viaan and Katha. We are also seeing a bond building between Vanya and Ehsan. Is that a new love story coming up?

Yes, I think it is coming up. Ehsan is falling for Vanya because where there is friction in the beginning, eventually you fall in love with them. Ehsan sees the good side of Vanya like how she has been fighting alone for all her life. That has attracted Ehsan. We can clearly see it from Vanya's side as well. However, as we talked earlier about the deep friendship, so there comes a line that you don't want to cross. It's like bro-code that Ehsan doesn't want to break by doing something with his sister. So, Ehsan tries to control his feelings but love is love, it just happens.

Who do you bond with the most on the set?

In the cast I would say Adnan. In the crew I would say my director. If the audience thinks that I'm good, it's only because of them. I can talk about anything with them.

