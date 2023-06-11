EXCLUSIVE! Sambhabana Mohanty opens up on playing a negative role of Damini in Zee TV's Radha Mohan, says, ''Says it is very challenging to play such a character and I could never be the kind of a person that Damini is''

MUMBAI: Sambhabana Mohanty is currently seen in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan.

The actress is playing the negative role of Damini in the show and is constantly creating problems for Radha and Mohan.

The viewers are in love with Sambhabana's character and the way she is pulling off.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who spoke about her journey in the show and much more.

Damini's character is such who is always giving a hard time to Radha and Mohan. How challenging do you find it to play such a role?

It is quite challenging actually. Damini was left lovelorn twice and then there's her mother who is trying to use her to get the property. Her story is sad, her vengeance is understandable. But, Damini is as evil as she could be. I mean she doesn't even think before deciding to kill someone. She is a pretty borderline psychopathic who is trying to gauge into someone's thoughts who'd be that vile and then trying to enact it as well as she possibly can. Sambhabana could never be the kind of a person that Damini is.

You do all the planning and plotting with Kaveri in the show. The viewers are in love with Damini and Kaveri's camaraderie. What do you have to say about working with Manisha Purohit?

She's an amazing actor. We all get to learn so much from her. She is a walking roller coaster of emotions, literally. We're together in almost every scene. It is amazing to share a screen with trying to imbibe all that I can to make myself better.

What can the viewers expect from Damini's character in the upcoming track?

The viewers can expect more wickedness, more twists and more turns. Maybe the viewers will finally get to see how I killed Tulsi.

