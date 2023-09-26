Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan team ecstatic as they complete 500 episodes!

MUMBAI: ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan’ on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on the channel. The show features Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles.

The show revolves around Radha, who is head over heels in love with a businessman named Mohan. She believes that she can turn him into a good human being and that marks the beginning of her relationship and journey. The show premiered in May last year under the banner of LSD Studios.

Well, the entire cast of the show, especially Neeharika is in a celebratory mode as it completes 500 episodes today.

Going by the social media posts put up by Neeharika, there was a havan organized on the sets of the show and later the actors posted pictures congratulating one another. Take a look:

The track of the show has also got interesting with time. In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will get to witness that the whole Trivedi family is shifting in Radha’s paternal house, and trying to adjust in the new setting. On the other hand, Damini is planning to divide and conquer, by targeting each family member individually so that they leave Radha and come back to her. In fact, she has planted a device in Gungun’s (Reeza Chaudhary) soft toy so that she can keep track of their life.

We wish heartiest congratulations to the entire cast of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’.

