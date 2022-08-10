Exclusive! Sana Amin Sheikh to make her TV comeback as the lead in Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma is coming up with a new show under the production banner of TSM Productions, which is responsible for hit OTT productions like Tandoor, Chitra was an associate producer on shows like Rakhtanchal, Bhram, and more.

We gave you the exclusive update that Sahil Phull has been roped in as the lead for the show and now we have another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actress Sana Amin Sheikh has been roped in to play the lead in the show.

Sana will be making her TV comeback as she was last seen in the Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi 3.

Sana has been a part of many shows like Pratigya, Kya Mast Hai Life, Jeet Jayenge Hum, and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Gustakh Dil, Krishna Dasi, and so many more.

Amin made her Bollywood debut with Singham as Anjali Bhosle and has also played supporting parts in Table No. 21, Island City, and Bamfaad.

The casting of the show is done by Deepak Joshi, who is also responsible for the casting of many great shows.

Not a lot is known about the premise of the show or what the characters are about, but we will be sure to update you with more exclusive information.

