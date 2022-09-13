Exclusive! Sanam Johar reveals the first time he met Rubina Dilaik, shared the quality he likes the most about her

MUMBAI:Sanam Johar is one of the most renowned and celebrated choreographers on television.

The dancer started his journey with the reality show Dance India Dance's Season 3 where he was one of the finalists of the show and was declared the third runner-up.

He then participated in the reality show Dare 2 Dance where he was declared as the winner of the show. Post that, he took part as a choreographer in many dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9, DID Lil Masters, and DID Super Moms.

( ALSO READ -MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has returned after a gap of five years with a new season and Sanam Johar is participating in the show along with his dance partner Rubina Dilaik.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sanam Johar and asked him the one quality he likes in Rubina and does he remember the first time he met the actress and much more.

What is the one quality you liked in Rubina Dilaik?

Her good energy! She is a very positive person and there is a funny side to her and she is a fabulous dancer and it’s great to have her as a partner and she has a very positive vibe.

Where did you connect with Rubina for the first time?

I think on the first day and the moment we met everything was fine and I knew this journey would go in a smooth way. I told her that I will let you the steps but she has to promise me that she will be on time and wouldn’t come late. She got so excited to hear that as she is also very punctual in her real life and since then we have got along on fire.

If given a chance, which contestant would you would like to swap with for a day as a partner?

I would love to perform with Ali Asgar for one performance. I think I love him as a dancer and have been a huge fan and it would be a great honour to share the stage with him.

Well, there is no doubt that Sanam is a very good choreographer and he would get out the best side of Rubina in her performance.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! I am starting my acting journey from scratch with the best person in my life, Abigail Jain: Sanam Johar



