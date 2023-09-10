EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Anand opens up on what new the viewers will see in May I Come In Madam? Season 2, says, ''Sajan has upped his game to impress Madam''

Sandeep Anand opens up on May I Come In Madam? Season 2's new storyline, reveals how difficult is it to do comedy scenes and much more.
Sandeep Anand

MUMBAI: After a gap of 6 years, Star Bharat's popular comedy series May I Come In Madam? is back on the small screens to entertain the viewers. 

The show has hit the small screens from 26th September onwards and the ardent viewers are quite excited about its second innings. 

Fans have been a big admirer of Saajan and Sanjana's on-screen camaraderie and they are loving to see them back on-screen. 

The characters played by Sandeep Anand and Nehha Pendse became popular in no time. Several memes and fan pages are dedicated to this on-screen jodi.  

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to interact with Sandeep who spoke about the show.

Talking about fans' reaction and love for the show's comeback, Sandeep said, ''It is said that word of mouth is the best publicity. We can say that May I Come In Madam is one such show of the TV industry that is being fondly remembered by the fans even after 6 years.''

Talking about changes in the storyline, Sandeep said, ''When we were shooting for the previous season, our Madam (Nehha Pendse) was unmarried. Now that we are shooting for this season, Sajan, who is Sandeep, is unmarried in real life. But now, Madam is married. Kashmira has become even more short-tempered. Sajan has upped his game to impress Madam. Her temperament has changed even more. The character has turned a bit mysterious.''

Revealing about his experience doing comedy scenes, Sandeep said, ''It becomes difficult for me sometimes to do a comedy scene if I end up having a laughter attack. There are so many great and funny scenes. Our director is also amazing. I remember Charlie Chaplin and his stories.''

About Author

