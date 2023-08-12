Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand opens up about shifting focus, fighting stereotypes, and exciting TV ventures

MUMBAI: The prolific producer, known for hit shows like 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' and 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali,' discusses his journey and his determination to challenge stereotypes in the industry.

Initially aspiring to pursue acting, Sikand's foray into the entertainment world took a turn towards writing and producing.

Can you tell us about your initial intentions when you entered the entertainment industry - writing, producing, or acting?

Initially, my intention was to pursue acting. However, I realised that starting with creatives like writing could pave a more solid path for my acting career. As I delved into writing and producing shows, I found immense enjoyment, and that's how my acting journey took a backseat.

How do you feel about the shift in concepts and storytelling in Indian TV, including adaptations of Korean dramas?

Frankly, I don't see much difference in the concepts or storytelling of Indian TV shows. Most shows still revolve around love triangles or similar themes. Personally, I'm tired of this format. In my shows, I've always aimed for a different approach, introducing unique nuances. Exploring regional TV allows me more room for diverse storytelling, as seen in shows like "Aboli" on Star Pravah. General entertainment channels rejected such ideas initially, but now they want similar shows after seeing Aboli's success.

I also disagree with remakes or adaptations. We have abundant talent to create original and unique content. Take "Animal," for example; a regional maker produced it, and it's outstanding. I want to break the chain and challenge stereotypes in TV shows.

If given the opportunity, what new idea or concept would you pitch for a TV show as a producer?

I would definitely pitch an LGBTQI story because this community has been overlooked for too long. When portrayed, it's often in a concealed or comical manner. Casting should involve transgender individuals, as there's immense talent in the community. Our judicial system is addressing such issues, and it's crucial for TV to evolve with the times.

