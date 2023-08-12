Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand opens up about shifting focus, fighting stereotypes, and exciting TV ventures

In an exclusive interview with Tellychakkar, renowned Indian writer, actor, producer, and creative director Sandeep Sikand shares insights into his diverse career, the current TV landscape, and his plans to challenge stereotypes in the industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 21:10
Sandeep

MUMBAI: The prolific producer, known for hit shows like 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' and 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali,' discusses his journey and his determination to challenge stereotypes in the industry.

Initially aspiring to pursue acting, Sikand's foray into the entertainment world took a turn towards writing and producing.

Can you tell us about your initial intentions when you entered the entertainment industry - writing, producing, or acting?

Initially, my intention was to pursue acting. However, I realised that starting with creatives like writing could pave a more solid path for my acting career. As I delved into writing and producing shows, I found immense enjoyment, and that's how my acting journey took a backseat.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand to participate in the show?

How do you feel about the shift in concepts and storytelling in Indian TV, including adaptations of Korean dramas?

Frankly, I don't see much difference in the concepts or storytelling of Indian TV shows. Most shows still revolve around love triangles or similar themes. Personally, I'm tired of this format. In my shows, I've always aimed for a different approach, introducing unique nuances. Exploring regional TV allows me more room for diverse storytelling, as seen in shows like "Aboli" on Star Pravah. General entertainment channels rejected such ideas initially, but now they want similar shows after seeing Aboli's success.

I also disagree with remakes or adaptations. We have abundant talent to create original and unique content. Take "Animal," for example; a regional maker produced it, and it's outstanding. I want to break the chain and challenge stereotypes in TV shows.

If given the opportunity, what new idea or concept would you pitch for a TV show as a producer?

I would definitely pitch an LGBTQI story because this community has been overlooked for too long. When portrayed, it's often in a concealed or comical manner. Casting should involve transgender individuals, as there's immense talent in the community. Our judicial system is addressing such issues, and it's crucial for TV to evolve with the times.

How excited are you for Sandeep’s upcoming projects? Let us know in the comment sections below. 

Also Read: Chandni Bhagwanani approached for Sandeep Sikand's show

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

TV news Sandeep Sikan Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali TVCelebs Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 21:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhawal again prefers Amresh over Natasha, Disowns his love for her
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya has always been in the news due to the equation she has had with her ex Abhishek Kumar and her...
Industry stalwart tweets about Bigg Boss fame Soniya Bansal. Shiv Thakare, Manu Punjabi says, “She should get one more chance”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has entered its next phase and has gone a little close to its weekend ka vaar which is expected to be...
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more
MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Jethwa has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting in various...
Wow! Shiv Thakare acquires new mumbai home and reflects on changing relationships
MUMBAI: Indian reality TV sensation Shiv Thakare, renowned for his triumphs in shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Khatron...
Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand opens up about shifting focus, fighting stereotypes, and exciting TV ventures
MUMBAI: The prolific producer, known for hit shows like 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' and 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali,'...
Recent Stories
Vishal
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Isha
Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down
Soniya
Industry stalwart tweets about Bigg Boss fame Soniya Bansal. Shiv Thakare, Manu Punjabi says, “She should get one more chance”
Shiv
Wow! Shiv Thakare acquires new mumbai home and reflects on changing relationships
Aanchal
Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fame Aanchal Khurana suffers from a broken ankle, take a look
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan gives the housemates a reality check; reveals the top three popular contestants of the show
TejRan
Aww! TejRan fans go crazy with lip lock between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they fill social media with special messages for the actors