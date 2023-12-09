Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss Season 17 is the pre - production stage and the makers have already begun to approach celebrities for the show,As per sources, Sandeep Sikand might participate in the show.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had ixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be one of the mentors on the show ?

As per sources, Sandeep Sikand  has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same. 

If one remembers he was one of the pannel judges during Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Every year his name pops out for the show but for some or the other reasons things do not work out and he doesn't  be a part of the show.

Well, if there is any truth to this news then it would be interesting to see Sandeep on the show as he would be an interesting contestant to watch for as he is entertains to the fullest.

Do you want to see Sandeep in the upcoming new season? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta; says “When he is clear that he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible, we are good friends and will continue to be for life”)

