Exclusive! Sanjay Narvekar joins the cast of Kanwar Dhillon’s Udne Ki Aasha!

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. The actor was well-appreciated for his amazing performance in the show. Kanwar was paired opposite Alice Kaushik in the show and their on-screen jodi also became a huge hit.

Kanwar is all set to take the center stage once again in Rahul Kumar Tewary's eagerly awaited project, 'Udne Ki Aasha.' The handsome actor keeps sharing glimpses of the show’s shoot and locations. Now, actor Sanjay Narvekar will be joining Kanwar in the show. The latter shared a picture with the veteran actor and tagged him as well as his show ‘Udne Ki Aasha’. Check out his picture here;

Sanjay has been part of several Maratha films, Hindi films and Tv shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Khabardar, etc.

