EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Swaraj, Akash Talwar, Behzaad Khan, and Peeyush Suhaney BAG DD's Swaraj

We had exclusively updated that Simmba fame Saurabh Gokhale is set to be a part of the show. We had also reported about Krrip Suri, Mir Ali, Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak have been roped in for the show.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We had earlier reported about Doordarshan coming up with a new serial titled Swaraj. It will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment and the Government of India.

And now, we have a new set of actors who are all set to be a part of the show.

Akash Talwar, Behzaad Khan, Sanjay Swaraj and Peeyush Suhaney are also set to be a part of the show.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet.

The casting for the same has been done by Janet's Casting Hub.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development.

How excited are you about this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

