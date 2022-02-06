EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Swaraj, Akash Talwar, Behzaad Khan, and Peeyush Suhaney BAG DD's Swaraj

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

We had earlier reported about Doordarshan coming up with a new serial titled Swaraj. It will be produced by Contiloe Entertainment and the Government of India.

We had exclusively updated that Simmba fame Saurabh Gokhale is set to be a part of the show. We had also reported about Krrip Suri, Mir Ali, Rudra Soni, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Vishal Nayak have been roped in for the show.

And now, we have a new set of actors who are all set to be a part of the show.

Akash Talwar, Behzaad Khan, Sanjay Swaraj and Peeyush Suhaney are also set to be a part of the show.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet.

The casting for the same has been done by Janet's Casting Hub.

