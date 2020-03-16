EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Swaraj JOINS the cast of Sandip Sikcand's next

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known.
Sanjay Swaraj

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat, the concept and storyline are yet to be known. 

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in the show as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu, while Kusshagre Dua will be playing the negative lead in the show. 

Karan V Grover is all set to play the lead opposite Sayli in the show. It is surely going to be interesting to see what the actor shall portray in this show after his stellar performance in Udaariyaan.  

Now the breaking news is that Sanjay Swaraj joins the cast of Sandip Sikcand's next. Further details about the character are yet to be disclosed. 

Latest Video