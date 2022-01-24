EXCLUSIVE! Sanjeev Jogtiyani JOINS the cast of Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad's Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the showbiz world for our avid and prestigious readers.

Also read: Exclusive: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Varun Joshi roped in for the movie Shashank

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Now the exclusive news is that Sanjeev Jogtiyani joins the cast as Sana Sayyad's father. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

The show is tentatively named Spy Bahu, Ashvini Yardi's production house Viniyard Productions is known for producing popular projects like Jamai Raja, Masaba Masaba among others.

We can't wait to see what it will turn into.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Explosive! Mohit exposes Virat-Shruti’s truth to Samrat and Sunny

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com