Exclusive! Sanjivv Jotangia is all set for his new show ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’; here’s what he has to say about his character in the show and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story from the telly world. Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is soon to go on air on Sony TV and is promising a wholesome dose of entertainment along with a heartwarming story. It is the story of Radhika (Megha Ray), who despite social restrictions decides to fulfil her dream and without any hesitation or reluctance shifts to another city to achieve her goal. The show is helmed by Invictus Media Works and will reportedly go on air from the 10th of April.

Sanjivv Jotangia is a well known and talented Indian Actor whom we have seen in projects like Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Jasuben Jayantilal Joshi ki Joint Family, among others.

Sanjivv will be playing the character of Radheshayam Yadav, Radhika’s (Megha Ray) father and will deal with multiple conflicts like, allowing the gradual progress of one’s child, and maintaining one’s own culture.

We rang up Sanjivv and he candidly talked about his character in the show, what can be expected from the show and more:

1.Please tell us something about your character in the show:

The show is a realistic slice of life story and the character I am playing is that of Radheshyam Yadav, originally from Jhansi. Basically, he belongs to a middle class family and previously originated from a village far from Jhansi.

Then his older brother came to Jhansi for growth and then he called Radheshayam too. They belong to a joint family and Radheshyam is someone who is a simple and honest man, with hints of old traditional values. However, when it comes to his kids and his daughter, he is very proud and supportive of her.

Radheshyam wanted his daughter’s progress and decided that she will study, already aware of her intelligence. He understands this generation but believes that one shouldn’t dream farfetched dreams.

2.What made you say ‘Yes’ to the character?

As an actor, I always liked to push my boundaries and step out of my comfort zone. I love languages and different dialects and I love having to speak in a different way and this character requires a touch of Bundelkhandi Hindi.

That was one reason and the other reason is that, this is a strong character, I loved the role and I will get a lot to do with the role I am given. I wanted to experience this ‘Jhansi wala touch’ so I decided to take it up.

3How is this character different from the previous characters you played on-screen?

Radheshyam is different in a way, that here, he is brought up in a joint family from a small town and brought up with that conditioning. He feels peer pressure too about ‘Log Kya Kahenge’. He also somewhere feels dependent on his older brother, given that he was the one who brought Radheshyam in Jhansi.

In a joint family, it is like, everyone is answerable to everyone and Radheshyam will face such conflicts with family, the society around. I am playing a character who is filled with such conflict, about the family, his daughter and the society and he needs to find a balance and move ahead.

So, that was Sanjivv Jotangia talking about the character he will be playing in the show.

Are you excited for the show?

Do let us know in the comments below!

