Exclusive! Sapan Gulati roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show “Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum”

Sony Tv’s new show “Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum” will be going on air from Monday at 9: 00 pm and fans are excited to watch the new pairing of Jay and Tina. As per sources, actor Sapan Gulati has been roped in for the show, where he would be essaying a pivotal role.
HUM RAHE NA RAHE HUM

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storyline, concepts and new star casts.

Sony Tv soon will be launching a new show "Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", starring Tina Dutta and Jay Bhanushali in lead roles.

The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under the banner of Swastik Productions.

As per sources, actor Sapan Gulati has been roped in for the show, where he would be essaying a pivotal role.

He would be playing the character of Bandish in the new show.

( ALSO READ : Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali’s new show ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ gets a launch date, details inside

Sapan is known for his roles in serials like Criminal Justice, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kamya Sutra.

It will be interesting to watch him in the upcoming new project.

Jay would be returning back to television after a good ten–fifteen years as he was away from doing serials.

The fans and audience are excited about the serial as they will get to watch a very fresh pairing of Jay and Tina for the first time on television.

Well, the show is all set to go air on Monday 9: 00 pm, replacing the reality show, MasterChef India Season 7.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali’s New Chemistry in Sony TV’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is one to look out for!

 

 

Tina Datta Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Jay Bhanushali Sony TV Swastik Productions launch date Ranavgarg Matriarch Sidharth Kumar Tewary TV news TellyChakkar
