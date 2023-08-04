Exclusive! Sapan Gulati roped in for Sony TV’s upcoming show “Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum”

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storyline, concepts and new star casts.

Sony Tv soon will be launching a new show "Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", starring Tina Dutta and Jay Bhanushali in lead roles.

The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under the banner of Swastik Productions.

As per sources, actor Sapan Gulati has been roped in for the show, where he would be essaying a pivotal role.

He would be playing the character of Bandish in the new show.

Sapan is known for his roles in serials like Criminal Justice, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kamya Sutra.

It will be interesting to watch him in the upcoming new project.

Jay would be returning back to television after a good ten–fifteen years as he was away from doing serials.

The fans and audience are excited about the serial as they will get to watch a very fresh pairing of Jay and Tina for the first time on television.

Well, the show is all set to go air on Monday 9: 00 pm, replacing the reality show, MasterChef India Season 7.

