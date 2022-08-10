Exclusive! Sara Khan Talks about her future projects, “1990, is a feature film that is coming out soon, Ishq Wala Love, is another project, and my web series Barood will be released on MX player” and more details!

MUMBAI: Sara Khan is a very prominent actor and is very popular for their roles in popular TV shows and recently is gaining prominence for her negative roles.

Sara began her career as a model, before making her acting debut in the Star Plus drama, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, in which she played Sadhna. She went on to star in a number of series, including Dil Boley Oberoi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Apna Sa, and Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She also appeared in M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Tujh Se Hee Raabta, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, among others.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sara Khan talks about joining the show Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2, “Anytime I join a show, I am always thrilled and excited”!

Sara was last seen in Spy Bahu and she has recently entered the show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein 2.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her entry into the show, her new journey, and more.

You have been a part of reality shows before, would you consider doing them again?

Of course, anytime and every time I get an opportunity to do so, The timings should align, because I love reality shows.

What kind of roles do you want to explore more?

As, an actor you cannot decide or you don’t always get to decide what to do but it rather depends on what you get and our part is, to see how we can make it interesting for the audience who are watching. I don’t have a specific character in my mind that I want to play but when I am offred a role, I try to make it as interesting as I can.

What are the top things that make you say yes to a project?

For any project, I see how many variations are there, and the different ways I can play the character in and how much I can put in, so there is no character that you get in a completely formed situation, it is the actor who can make the character interesting. And whenover I am offered a character and I feel like I should do it, I go for it.

Any new projects or upcoming projects that you can tell us about?

1990, is a feature film that is coming out soon, Ishq Wala Love, is another project, and my web series Barood will be released on MX player and two-three more projects are lined up which I will talk about soon.

Sara Khan stars as Tanya Rastogi on the Rashmi Sharma Telefilms show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill and Lock Upp fame Munawar Faruqui spotted together, giving us a hint for THIS