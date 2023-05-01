Exclusive! Sara Khan Talks about joining the show Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2, “ Anytime I join a show, I am always thrilled and excited”!

MUMBAI : Sara Khan is a very prominent actor and is very popular for their roles in popular TV shows and recently is gaining prominence for her negative roles.

Sara began her career as a model, before making her acting debut in the Star Plus drama, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, in which she played Sadhna. She went on to star in a number of series, including Dil Boley Oberoi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Apna Sa, and Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She also appeared in M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Tujh Se Hee Raabta, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, among others.

Sara was last seen in Spy Bahu and she has recently entered the show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein 2.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her entry into the show, her new journey, and more.

How excited are you for this new journey on the Palkon ki Chaon Mein 2?

Anytime I join a show, I am always thrilled and excited, and nervous at the same time especially when you enter a running show, the responsibility is more. So, this is really thrilling and I am really excited for this journey.



How did you prepare for your role? What is your acting process like?

I don’t prepare for acting, I just prepare to get into the character and I try to live the character and try to be authentic, and then whatever comes out in the role, it's natural and happens on its own.

With the world of OTT expanding, there is no limit to the kind of content that one can create or watch. Would you like to explore the medium of OTT more?

Yes, definitely I would do that, in fact, a few of my web films and web series are coming out soon, a film called 1990 is coming out soon, Ishq Wala Love, and a web series called Barood is coming out on MX player soon. So, I am very excited about that as well.

Sara Khan stars as Tanya Rastogi on the Rashmi Sharma Telefilms show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2.

