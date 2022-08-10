Exclusive! Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Nayan of Yeh Hai Chahatein, talks about leaps, and Pravisht and Shagun’s entry in the show, “ I transformed from Preesha to Nayan, so it’s been a rollercoaster ride of its own”!

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein' which has completed 1000 episodes.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent and the story on Kashvi, Nayan, Arjun, and Samrat.

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra play the lead roles in the show.

Congratulations are underway for the whole cast and crew of the show as the show achieves a major milestone and completes 1000 episodes.

Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma have neutered the show as the leads after the 20-year leap.

Sargun Kaur Luthra plays the role of Nayantara on the show, before which she played the role of Dr.Preesha on the show.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor on the occasion of the show completing a major milestone, when asked about the level of connection she has with the show, Sargun said, “I am very happy, there is no sadness of any kind, the show has completed a 1000 episodes which is a milestone, and it is very difficult to achieve something like these in recent time, of course, there is an attachment, we have been working for 3 and half years now, and over 1000 episodes. We have seen so many actors come in and we have become a family of sorts Abrar and me have been continuously together in the show, so I have formed a family of sorts”.

Talking about the leaps and changes in looks, and the entry of Pravihst and Shagun, she said, “There have been many leaps, I transformed from Preesha to Nayan, so it’s been a rollercoaster ride of its own. And obviously, they are very good which is why they are here, both Pravisht and Shagun are fantastic actors, and whatever little time I have spent with them, we have created a great bond, and me and Shagun have a lot of similarities, and our vibes match a lot. And to the fans, I just want to thank them, because they have been on this journey with us and they have seen us grow, so a lot of love to you and thank you”.

Sargun has quit the show since, then and she will exit the show soon as per reports, but there has been no confirmation of when.

Fans of the show are going to miss Sargun in the show.

