EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra on his character Arjun in Yeh Hai Chahatein: I am giving a bit of mine to Arjun and learning something from him

MUMBAI :After his successful stint in Banni Chow Home Delivery, actor Pravisht Mishra is once again back on the small screens.

The actor has bagged a lead role in Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Pravisht made an entry in the show after it took a generation leap of 20 years.

The actor is paired with Shagun Sharma and fans are looking forward to Pravisht's journey in the show which already looks very promising.

Pravisht is seen as Arjun while Shagun will play the role of Kashvi in the show.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Pravisht got candid about his recently started journey in the show and much more.

You are starting a new journey in the show. Do you feel nervous or scared or are you confident enough?

There is a sense of responsibility for working on a show with 1000 episodes. It's a legacy which needs to be carried upon by responsible shoulders not just by us but the entire cast and crew. I am sure everyone is giving their best. I want the viewers to give us the same love they gave the show till now. When it comes to performance, I just feel I live the character and try to play it. I have taken a lot from the characters I have played before and given a bit to them. Here I am giving a bit of mine to Arjun and learning something from him.

Everyone is saying that you guys have replaced the previous characters in the show. What is your take on this?

We are not replacing any characters. We are just taking their legacy forward, The show's story is moving forward. It's a new journey and new characters will come and go in this journey.

