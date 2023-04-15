Exclusive! “ Sartaj does not want to fall in love because he was heartbroken and I have not had any heartbreaks like that” Kushagre Dua aka Sartaj of Udaariyaan talks bout joining the show, his character, and more!

Kushagre Dua has been part of the industry for a while now and is a tremendous actor.
Kushagre Dua has been part of the industry for a while now and is a tremendous actor

MUMBAI :Kushagre Dua has been part of the industry for a while now and is a tremendous actor. He was last seen in the show- Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, playing the character of Sameer, and on StarPlus’s Yeh Hai Chahatein, where he entered the show as Raghav.

Kushagre has recently entered the popular Color show Udaariyaan as Sartaj.
Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The story focuses on the second generation of the show, Nehmat, Ekam, Naaz, and Harleen.
TellyChakkar recently got in touch with Kushagre to talk about his entry in the show, the characters, and any gestation that he might have felt.

How did this show come about and why did you say yes to this character?

I was doing Yeh Hai Chahatin, but unfortunately, my track was not going over any day. I got a call from the creative, and they were leaping. So before taking this show, a creative from the show called me up to find out what my dates were and I told him that I will not wait for any update if it is something good then I would take it up I told the creative the same thing.

So I was lucky enough because generally, auditions take time. But for this, the process was fairly quick and I got a call to you might be selected, so be on your toes. You will have to go to Chandigarh.

And on the very next day, I was finalized. So that was a very quick thing that has happened. And yes, I packed my bags and moved to Chandigarh.

What kind of character is Sartaj, and how similar or different would you say he is from Kushagre?

These are the things that I have to keep in mind. To be honest. We are very different personalities with some similarities. Because Sartaj, he's very much jovial when he's with his friends and in his comfort zone, somehow Kushagre is also like that. But Sartaj does not want to fall in love because he was heartbroken and I have not had any heartbreaks like that, We are still building a lot of things for Sartaj, We are still finding out, and I guess it's the third four days of the shoot, and I hope it will pan out soon.

What would you like to say to the fans of the show?

I know that Nehmat and Ekam are separated now and it will be difficult to digest a new pair onscreen but I am just hoping that I can perform in a way that the fans can relate to or get attached to this new Jodi in a way naturally. I just hope that they follow the show regularly as they have always had as my family has connected, and even before my joining they were watching the show because they are from the north and this kind of representation makes them happy, and it feels like their own and they feel that something different is happening and even for me it is new and fascinating and I think people will get attached to this character as well, so here's hoping more and more tune into Udariyaan.
Kushagre Dua has recently Entered the show Udaariyaan as Sartaj. The show stars Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Sonakshi Batra, and Isha Malviya.

ALSO, READ: Exclusive! "As an actor, I feel you have to be fit," says Kushagre Dua aka Yeh Hai Chahatein's Raghav as he talks about his habit as an actor, roles he prefers to portray and more

 

 

