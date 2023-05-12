Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan roped in for COLORS show Suhaagan

Suhaagan is a new show that started on COLORS and is doing well. As per sources, Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Gulzar Khan has been roped in for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 15:34
GULZAR KHAN

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many new shows are in the pipeline while some are going off-air.

Suhaagan is a show that started on COLORS a few months ago and is doing well.

The show stars Garima Kishnani, Anshula Dhawan and Raghav Thakur in lead roles.

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut under the banner of Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

These days the track of the show is very engaging and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

As per sources, Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Gulzar Khan has been roped in for the show.

She would be essaying the role of Pankaj’s Mother and it would be a pivotal role.

Gulzar Khan is a known actor of television and she is best known for her characters in serials like Sasural Simar Ka 2,  Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see how her character brings in some twists and turns in the show.

The fans love the chemistry between Garima Kishnani, Anshula Dhawan and Raghav Thakur and the drama surrounding them is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Gulzar Khan Suhaagan Colors Rashmi Sharma Telefilms TellyChakkar Pawan Kumar Marut Garima Kishnani anshula Dhawan Raghav Thakur
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

