Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Gulzar Khan roped in for Dangal’s TV’s Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2

Many new shows are in the pipeline while some are going off air. Dangal TV’s popular show, Teri Palkon ki Chaon mein is back for its season 2.

The makers have come up with a new season after years, and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has once again managed to create the same magic on-screen.

Dangal TV’s Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein is entertaining the audience for a long time now.

The show stars Vin Rana, Trupti Mishra, and Ashish Dixit. Trupti is romancing actor Vin Rana in the show. While Trupti is playing Suman, Vin is playing the role of Anshuman in the drama series.

As per sources, Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Gulzar Khan has been roped in the serial.

She would be essaying the role of Nidhi Bhavsar who would be the main lead's mother and it would be a negative character.

Gulzar is a known actress in the world of television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Sasural Simar Ka 2. Devanshi, Agniphera and Shakti Asthitva Ek Ehsas.

Well, it would be interesting to see what twists and turns would she bring into the track of the show.

The current track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

