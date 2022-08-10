Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!

Karan Sharma is one of the most prominent actors in the industry and has had quite a journey in the business.
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

Karan Sharma is one of the most prominent actors in the industry and has had quite a journey in the business.

He got his first break in 2009 with the serial Pyar Ka Bandhan. He also appeared in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sapno Se Bhare Naina, and Bandini In 2010, he bagged a small role of Rishabh in Star Plus's popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He also made an appearance in Zee TV's famous serial Pavitra Rishta. During his acting journey, Karan did some episodic shows as well in Gumraah and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

In 2019, he starred in Kaala Teeka in the important role of Krishna Singh. From this show, he became a well-recognized face of television.

Currently seen in the show Sasural Simar Ka 2 in the role of Viaan.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his future roles and more, when asked about the things that make him say yes to a project, he said, “ So, for me, it’s the role that I first look at, what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no. But for TV, the channel matters and who is producing it, who is the director and after that who the co-stars are. So, this usually the sequence”.


In a previous conversation when we asked him, if he was willing to do more OTT-based shows he said, “Yes, I definitely feel that OTT has gotten more range and that we can explore new ideas and a new range of storytelling; the sky's the limit for the platform. So, I am definitely looking forward to working in that medium after this show. I have a few projects lined up but I am waiting for the right time to disclose them. Maybe after this show, I will focus more on OTT”.

