EXCLUSIVE! Satyameva Jayate actor Pankh Thakur roped in for Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

Cockcrow and Shaika Films are all set to come up with a new show on Colors titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. Actor Pankh Thakur is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out soon in the upcoming months. 

Cockcrow and Shaika Films are successfully running shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kaamnaa on Star Plus and Sony TV respectively. Colors' show Choti Saardaarrni is also working wonders.

The production house now is all set to come up with a new show on Colors which is titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. 

Well, we had exclusively reported about Ishqbaaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh bagging the lead role in the show.  

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Alisha Parveen JOINS the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

We also reported about actor Hiten Paintal who will be essaying a pivotal role in the show. 

And now, another talented actor is all set to join the show's star cast and it is none other than Pankh Thakur.

Pankh is popularly known for his role in John Abraham starrer film Satyameva Jayate. 

Not much information about Pankh's role in the show is out yet.  

We have previously reported about actors like Dipali Kamat, Abhinav Shukla, and Alisha Praveen roped in for the show. 

How excited are you for Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Dipali Kamat ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika's next?

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Latest Video