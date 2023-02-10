Exclusive! Saubhayavati Bhava 2 is not only a show, it will become a movement: Karanvir Bohra

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra is one of the most talented actors we have seen till date.

While he mesmerized the audience playing the role of Viraj Dobriyal in ‘Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?’ he is back with the second season of the show. The promos of the show look positive and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he spoke about sharing screen space with Sriti Jha in the earlier season.

Karanvir shared, “When Sriti and I worked together, I did not pay detailed attention as we were acting too but now when I browse through the show I realize that Sriti is a terrific performer. Hats off to the way she performed and the kind of maturity she had as an actress. Talking about season 2 I haven’t got a chance to perform with Amandeep Sidhu or Dheeraj Dhoopar yet so I am waiting and excited.”

Talking about what changes are expected to be brought in the society through this show, Karanvir averred, “This is not only a show but I also think it will become a movement. Women have started taking objection over a lot of wrongdoings. This change is going to change a lot of perceptions and it is going to give them a voice against unethical behavior.”

Well said Karanvir!