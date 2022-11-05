EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe quits Spy Bahu as Drishti

MUMBAI: Spy Bahu has become the talk of the town for a while, after its launch, the story has only kept the fans on the edge of their seats. We are all excited to know what major twists are yet to get unfolded in Yohan and Sejal's lives.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am like a small kid when it comes to birthday celebrations' Spy Bahu's Waseem Mushtaq on his working birthday, celebration plans and more

The breaking is that Sayli Salunkhe exits the show, she played the pivotal character of Drishti. Well, as we had exclusively updated that Sayli has been roped in as the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next.

Currently, Sejal will be standing alone in her room when her reflection in the mirror will start talking to her, reminding her of the past. The reflection will identify herself as Mahira and tell her that it was a long time ago when the terrorists had killed her parents.

Mahira will tell her that all these years she had hoped that her brother Farid is still alive and so she wanted to search for him. But now, the same terrorists have become the reason for Farid’s death too which means that in a true manner she is now an orphan.

She will question why she is saying all that to Sejal, she doesn’t care.

We connected to Sayli and she confirmed that she is quitting the show.

We wish her all the success and can't wait to see her in the new role.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I don't find it justifiable to compare both the characters' Waseem Mushtaq on his characters in SSK2 and Spy Bahu

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar