EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe quits Spy Bahu as Drishti

Mahira will tell her that all these years she had hoped that her brother Farid is still alive and so she wanted to search for him. But now, the same terrorists have become the reason for Farid’s death too which means that in a true manner she is now an orphan.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 15:55
EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe quits Spy Bahu as Drishti

MUMBAI: Spy Bahu has become the talk of the town for a while, after its launch, the story has only kept the fans on the edge of their seats. We are all excited to know what major twists are yet to get unfolded in Yohan and Sejal's lives. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am like a small kid when it comes to birthday celebrations' Spy Bahu's Waseem Mushtaq on his working birthday, celebration plans and more

The breaking is that Sayli Salunkhe exits the show, she played the pivotal character of Drishti. Well, as we had exclusively updated that Sayli has been roped in as the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next. 

Currently,  Sejal will be standing alone in her room when her reflection in the mirror will start talking to her, reminding her of the past. The reflection will identify herself as Mahira and tell her that it was a long time ago when the terrorists had killed her parents.

Mahira will tell her that all these years she had hoped that her brother Farid is still alive and so she wanted to search for him. But now, the same terrorists have become the reason for Farid’s death too which means that in a true manner she is now an orphan.

She will question why she is saying all that to Sejal, she doesn’t care.

We connected to Sayli and she confirmed that she is quitting the show. 

We wish her all the success and can't wait to see her in the new role. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I don't find it justifiable to compare both the characters' Waseem Mushtaq on his characters in SSK2 and Spy Bahu

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Colors tv Spy Bahu Niraj Pandey Ashvini Yardi Sana Sayyad Yohan Sehban Azim Waseem Mushtaq Ayub Khan Ram Yashvardhan Shubha Khote Bhawna Balsawar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 15:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking posts of Gaurav Khanna before he became a household as Anuj
MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Erica Fernandes adores little munchkins a lot; here's the proof
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly- world. Also read:...
Exclusive! “People think that actor’s life is very easy and they get everything served on platter but that's not true” Apoorva Arora
MUMBAI: Actress Apoorva Arora has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
EXCLUSIVE! Parizad Kohal to be the host of Sony Tv's India's Laughter Champion
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of information for their avid readers. Also read:...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: High Point Drama! Bulbul comes to the party as dancer, frees Agastya
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Kya Baat Hain! This television actresses is the new reel partners for Woh Toh Hai Albela fame Shaheer Sheikh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission from Delhi Court amid Conman controversy case
Latest Update! Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission from Delhi Court amid Conman controversy case
Latest Video