EXCLUSIVE! 'Sayli taught me to up my social media game' - Kushagre Dua OPENS UP on the importance of Social Media, his acting career, tales of theatre, and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Mere Sai actress Snehal Waghmare to enter Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

Apart from the lead pair, there's one more duo in the show that has garnered immense love, that is Keerti and Sunny. The charmer Sunny aka Kushagre Dua shared a lot of interesting insights with us, check out what we spoke about.

Fans have been loving your character as Sunny, tell us about your on-screen tashan with Pallavi aka Shivangi Khedkar, is it the same off-screen?

I don't know if the fans are enjoying it or not but I have been receiving more hate messages and abusive texts. It is the very first time I am exploring an out-and-out negative character, I am having a lot of fun for sure.

Shivangi and I are really sweet off-screen, the recent scenes with her are setting fire on screen, even our director and producer have been complimenting me for the scenes, so yes the kitchen area in the show has become our warzone. Whenever you would find Sunny in the kitchen, it is much expected that Sunny and Pallavi will surely have a face-off. I had a blast doing these massive face-off scenes.

As an actor how important do you think you should be present on social media in the present situation?

Honestly, I was not someone of the same kind. I have experienced that now people are so addicted and active on Instagram, but now I have realised that even in our industry there are influencers or creating reels that are bagging roles in some leading shows of Television. Earlier, I was not really active and if someone is getting a role due to a social media game, it is an insult to an actor who has worked so much to make a space in the industry with their skill. You cannot help but try to make your social media game stronger if the casting is based on these criteria. It is surely unfair for the trained actors who aren't tech-savvy, they get stuck in the loop of Social media.

I am someone who didn't really know how to differentiate between the like-worthy pictures and hashtags and all. I can post pictures regularly so Sayli has been helping me and making me more active on Instagram, she teaches me what kind of content needs to go on our social media pages and bringing more attraction. Honestly, I am not really in favour of being extremely addicted. She did a photoshoot for me and helped me understand how to write captions.

If not an actor what would you have chosen to do?

Well, I am a Civil Engineer. I would have done a job in the initial days but later I would have surely done business. Recently, I was asked that despite doing Engineering, I became an actor. I feel everything that you do in life adds up to your experiences. If I get a character as a Civil Engineer, then I could perform it better than someone else. I feel the more you experience life the better you become an actor. Actors like Nawauddin, Pankaj Ji, Randeep Hooda are the best examples of being spectacular actors.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: The response I am getting for my character, Sunny in Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali is amazing- Kushagre Dua on RECEIVING HATRED!

Well, be it negative or positive, Kushagre owns the charm to hold you glaring.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.