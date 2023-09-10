Exclusive! Seems like Dharampatinii fame Kritika Singh Yadav really doesn’t like going to parties, read to know more

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav is loved by the fans. The show revolved around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is surely has many twists and turns.

Talking about the female lead of the show, Kritika Singh Yadav, really made the audience fall in love with her beautiful looks and performance. Her on-screen chemistry with Fahmaan Khan was fabulous and the fans always loved seeing them together.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she talked about

Who is most likely to laugh for no reason on set?

It’s Fahmaan Khan.

Who’s most likely to use a pickup line or filmy dialogues?

I’m not sure about pickup lines but for filmy dialogues I’ll say Fahmaan again.

Who’s most likely to be more experimental with food?

I think everyone.

Who’s most likely to be a ‘Jugadu’?

That would be me.

Who’s most likely to have the worst ideas?

Prince, the one who is our associate.

Who’s most likely to binge watch series or shows?

Tasneem and Fahmaan.

Who’s most likely to be treated like a baby?

Nobody. Everyone gets treated the way they are.

Who’s most likely to be more popular currently on social media?

Out of all of us, it’s Fahmaan. More than half of the answers have gone to Fahmaan.

Who’s most likely to be a selfie addict?

I am not but I think Aditi. Even Shireen

Who’s most likely to be a rule breaker?

Nobody on the set like that.

Who’s most likely to be honest always all the time?

Nobody like that also on the set who is always honest.

Who’s most likely to not pick up a call in the first go?

Me, always.

Who’s most likely to gossip?

That’’s me.

Who’s most likely to give fake compliments?

I don’t know. Why are you asking such questions that will put me in trouble?

Who’s most likely to have attended an event or a party and regretted it?

That would be me. I’m not a party person. I always go and regret later, most of the time.

