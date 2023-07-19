Must Read! Before Kritika Singh Yadav played the role of Pratiksha, these actresses were offered the role in the show Dharamptani!

The show is going through major twists and turns and as we saw in the previous episodes, a lot of major shifts are happening on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 04:45
Kritika

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The show has seen the new onscreen jodi of Ravi and Pratiksha, aka Fahmaan and Kritika Singh Yadav.

Fans have fallen in love with the chemistry of Kritika and Fahmaan and fondly call them #Raviksha.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Aditi Shetty opens up on her role in Dharampatni, says, ''Kavya will be a gamechanger in the show'', shares about her bond with Fahmaan Khan says, ''We are like the Tom and Jerry on the set''

Actors are a very big and integral part of shaping this landscape, and initially, while the tabloids used to run hammock with the news of fights and feuds, the industry has changed for sure. 

Some of the most iconic roles that have been played over the course the television industry, would’nt have happened if the casting was different.

The role of Pratiksha was almost played by different actresses, check out the whole list here:

1.Adaa Khan:

As per reports the, role was offered to Adaa Khan, but she wasn’t to keen on the show.

2.Kratika Sengar

She was also offred the role of Pratiksha, but she could’nt do the because of her other commitments.

3.Dipika Kakkar:

Dipika was also offered the role allegedly but she was busy with her work commitments as per reports.

4.Jigyasa Singh:

Known for her popular show Thapki Pyaar Ki, but as per reports, she wants to take a break from the TV industry.

Well, which name on the list actually shocked you, and which one do you think would have been suited to the role.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

AlSO READ: WOW! Before Kritika Singh Yadav, television's handsome hunk Fahmaan Khan romanced these divas in his previous shows


    
 

Fahmaan Khan Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan Kritika Yadav Dharampatni Akash Jagga Gurpreet Bedi Ashish Trivedi Vijay Badlaani Utkarsha Naik Colors Aditi Shetty Shireen Mirza Mansi Bhanushali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Before Kritika Singh Yadav played the role of Pratiksha, these actresses were offered the role in the show Dharamptani!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
BEAUTIFUL! 5 popular on-screen jodis who fell in love and went on to become real life couple
MUMBAI: The television industry has given us so many talented actors and actresses over the years. While these...
Exclusive! Jee Karda actor Suhail Nayyar says, “I tell people that OTT is the IPL of the film industry”
MUMBAI :Suhail Nayyar started his acting career with a supporting role in Udta Punjab and impressed one and all with...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Prerna finally spots Shivank and warns Krish!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’
MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that the music album of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going to have some of the best...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 2 first runner-up Raja Chaudhary roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show
MUMBAI : TellChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Ve Kamleya Rocky Aur
WOW! Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani steals everyone’s heart; netizens call it ‘gem of a song’
Latest Video
Related Stories
husband wife
BEAUTIFUL! 5 popular on-screen jodis who fell in love and went on to become real life couple
Parchi Kadam
Exclusive! “This is not a field where everything is served on a platter, one has to work really hard for this..”, Actor Prachi Kadam talks about her journey, her message to other child artists, and more!
Archana Gautam’s
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Rohit Shetty loses his voice due to Archana Gautam’s shocking mistake
Tejasswi Prakash
KYA BAAT HAI! Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra enjoy a romantic getaway; check out pictures
Quickstyle
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! International dance group “Quickstyle” to grace the show
India’s Best Dancer
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh to host the upcoming episode