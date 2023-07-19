Must Read! Before Kritika Singh Yadav played the role of Pratiksha, these actresses were offered the role in the show Dharamptani!

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The show has seen the new onscreen jodi of Ravi and Pratiksha, aka Fahmaan and Kritika Singh Yadav.

Fans have fallen in love with the chemistry of Kritika and Fahmaan and fondly call them #Raviksha.

Actors are a very big and integral part of shaping this landscape, and initially, while the tabloids used to run hammock with the news of fights and feuds, the industry has changed for sure.

Some of the most iconic roles that have been played over the course the television industry, would’nt have happened if the casting was different.

The role of Pratiksha was almost played by different actresses, check out the whole list here:

1.Adaa Khan:

As per reports the, role was offered to Adaa Khan, but she wasn’t to keen on the show.

2.Kratika Sengar

She was also offred the role of Pratiksha, but she could’nt do the because of her other commitments.

3.Dipika Kakkar:

Dipika was also offered the role allegedly but she was busy with her work commitments as per reports.

4.Jigyasa Singh:

Known for her popular show Thapki Pyaar Ki, but as per reports, she wants to take a break from the TV industry.

Well, which name on the list actually shocked you, and which one do you think would have been suited to the role.

