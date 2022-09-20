EXCLUSIVE! Seerat Kapoor aka Cheeni from Imlie opens up about her character on the show; says “I would rather do a grey shade character than a goody-goody one.”

MUMBAI: The hit show Imlie of Star Plus just wrapped up its first season and is set for the second one with a fresh plot and new characters. One of the characters is Imlie’s daughter, Cheeni.

Seerat Kapoor is playing Cheeni’s character. The latest promo looks very interesting and hints that Cheeni might be a negative character.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know some interesting insights.

What are your thoughts about playing a negative character? This type of character was earlier played by Mayuri Deshmukh. Was it difficult to fill in her shoes?

“It’s a very interesting character. It is not entirely negative. It is just a modern educated girl, living her life who just thinks in a certain way, which has some things to it which make people think that this is negative or selfish. But she is not negative; she loves her family and her sister. She has very strong opinions about stuff. She is a genuine human being with her own flaws and qualities.”

When one plays a grey character, they are bound to face some backlash on social media. How do you plan on tackling that?

“If the people hate my character due to some characteristics, I think it would be an honour. It would mean I am doing it right. If I do some things that are not right and people actually hate me for that, I would be thankful because that would mean my performance has won”

What made you take up the role of Cheeni?

“When I first gave the audition, I did not have a lot of clarity as to what show this is, and I only knew that it was for Star plus and the production house. I knew they are very respected. I saw it as a huge opportunity. Gradually through mock shoots, I got to know that it was for the show Imlie. It would be an honour for anyone to be a part of such an amazing and successful show. I found the character very interesting. Honestly, I would rather play a grey character than a goody-goody one.”

The audience will surely miss the old cast, but the new cast and promo look very promising. People can’t wait to see what unfolds on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.