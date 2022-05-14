EXCLUSIVE! Shabir Ahluwalia is a secured actor, he does not overpower anybody’s performance: Swati Shah on sharing screen space with him in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Currently, she is a part of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which features Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. In an exclusive conversation with Swati, she shared her bond with Shabir as she plays his mother on-screen.
Shabir

MUMBAI : Swati Shah is a known name in the television industry.

She has done a plethora of shows in the past and the audience cannot have enough of what she has to bring to the screens everytime she gets into the skin of a character. Currently, she is a part of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan which features Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles.

In an exclusive conversation with Swati, she shared her bond with Shabir as she plays his mother on-screen.

She said, “Shabir is one of the most humble co-stars I have worked with. He does not overpower anybody’s performance and is one of the most secured actors to work with. He is not at all insecured when it comes to his profession or work. He is always smiling and helpful. Shabir is helpful and open to changes. There is so much of a positive attitude towards everything that he takes and makes everybody very comfortable around him.

Shabir is always on time and ready with his lines. He is so clear with everything when he comes on the sets. There is no such thing about starry tantrums or keeping people waiting on the sets or taking people for granted. He is always ready when he comes on the set. Shabir is quite different to what we see him as Mohan. “

