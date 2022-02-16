Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz aka Shruti of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin talks about how she handles trolls, says she is open is doing web series but not open to Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is known for her performance in serials like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where she essays the role of Shruti. The audience loves to hate her on the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how she deals with trolls considering that her character is the reason why Virat and Sai are separated. She talks about how open she is to doing a web series and Bigg Boss.

Shruti is not a negative character, but since she is the reason why Sai and Virat have been separated, how are you handling the trolls and the negative comments?

I agree that Shruti is not a negative character but the audience isn’t getting the point. It was Virat’s decision to help Shruti and her child and she never forced him. In fact she always wanted to go away from him. I have been trolled for the role and have received negative comments where fans have said nasty things about me and made funny memes, but the best thing is do is to ignore and I don’t pay any attention to it. I just laugh at it out as that’s how one should be. One shouldn’t get affected of what people say and think as that could affect work and for me, it doesn’t make a difference as I don’t react only.

If given a chance in the future, are you open to doing a reality show?

I don’t think I will be able to do a reality show, especially Bigg Boss because I don’t think I am cut out for the show. I want to make a name with my acting chops, and I feel in a reality show you have to put your real self out, and as an actor some things should be mysterious and not everything should be known about you. But in a reality show, the real personality comes out and I don’t think I am comfortable in it.

Are you open to web series and do you have any limitations if you do one?

As an actor, I am open to every role that comes my way. I have done a series for Ullu, and for me if there is a bold scene and if it justifies the screenplay and story I am okay with it. The role and story should be impactful. I am open to all kinds of roles that strong and meaningful.

Do you see any similarities between your reel and real life?

No, there is no similarity between Shruti and Shafaq, as the character I play is so different from what I am in real life. Shruti is a very dependent person on Virat whereas I am an independent woman and wouldn’t depend on anyone for my work.

