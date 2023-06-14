Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz has to say THIS about Shiv Thakare and the competition between him and Sheezan Khan on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, read more

MUMBAI:Shafaq Naaz is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.

The actress has been in the showbiz world for a very long time.

The beautiful diva is known for her roles in shows like Chidiya Ghar, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Shubh Vivah, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress at an event and in an exclusive conversation, she spoke about many things.

Her brother and actor Sheezan Khan is a participant in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

On the show, reports suggest that Shiv Thakare and Sheezan Khan are the top two contenders and that there is a tough competition going on between the two.

When asked about what she thinks of that, she says, “I don’t really know, to be honest. I have not asked him about what is happening and what is not. About Shiv Thakare, I did not follow Bigg Boss a lot this time around. But, from what I have seen online, I find him very humble and down to earth. So, I only wish him all the best”.

Talking about Sheezan's new experience and how she feels, she expresses, “I feel good and very happy. I will always feel happy. Any sister, be it yours, would never want to see their sibling in any kind of trouble. It's the same with me. I am a normal sister who can’t see her siblings in trouble or pain. So yes, if he's happy, so am I".

She further said, “I see the trophy in his hand and I want him to win, but no pressure. He should just have fun. I don't believe in only concentrating on winning. One should have fun in a competition as well".

Reports have buzzed with the news that Shafaq will be seen in this new season of Bigg Boss OTT. But, it has not been confirmed yet.

