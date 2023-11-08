EXCLUSIVE! Shahi Productions' producer Deepa Shahi had a difference of opinion with Rajan Shahi for Abhinav's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular and long-running drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the most loved show among the viewers.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the topmost shows of our country.

Running for more than a decade, the show is currently witnessing the third generation.

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are playing the leads in the show.

We all know that time and again, Rajan Shahi has introduced special tracks in the show to spice up the drama.

The show recently witnessed Jay Soni's entry who portrays the role of Abhinav Sharma.

Abhinav's character was paired opposite Akshara in the popular drama series.

Interestingly, the track worked so well and Abhinav's character became huge hit among the viewers.

And now, after months of entertaining the fans, Jay's character Abhinav is finally all set to take an exit.

Unfortunately, his character will be dying in the show which has left the viewers upset.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Jay Soni received a grand farewell from Rajan Shahi and the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, check out the exclusive video here

While the viewers are yet to witness this tragic track and we are sure many of them won't be able to come to the terms that Abhinav will be dying, there is someone who was not ready for this track.

Well, it is none other than Shahi Productions' producer Deepa Shahi. Yes, you heard it right!

As per sources, ''When Deepa Shahi heard about Abhinav's character being killed in the show, she was not ready for it. She couldn't come to the terms that Abhinav will die in the show. She had a major difference of opinion for the same with Rajan Shahi.''

Indeed, Abhinav's character was such that no one wanted him to die.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav aka Jay Soni leaves a heartwarming message for his co-stars Harshad Chopra-Pranali Rathod as he departs from the show: “ I am going, toh…”