Exclusive! Shaily Priya Pandey of Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se gets injured on set! Read to find out more!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 18:30
Shaily Priya Pandey

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’s show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se is one of them 

The show is about Shraddha and Kirti, two sisters with contrasting personalities, who face various ups and downs in their lives as fate plays a major role in their destinies.

ALSO READ: TV actress Shaily Priya Pandey opens up on her character in the upcoming show Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se

Shaily Priya Pandey plays the leading role in the show and is loved for her performance in the show.

Predominantly, she is known for playing the lead role of Pavitra in Azaad's television show Pavitraa Bharose Ka Safar. She has also appeared in several TV shows such as Shaadi Ke Siyape, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, and Queens Hain Hum.

TellyChakkar has learnt an exclusive update about the actress which might not be the happiest news around.

As per sources on set, the actress really got injured on set while doing a fight scene, she got accidentally hit in the head, with a vase and she started bleeding.

People tended to her immediately and while we have no further updates yet we will be sure to keep you in the loop as we do.

