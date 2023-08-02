Exclusive! “Shalin is a very good friend of mine, people forget that it is a show and people have participated to win; to win, they use Saam, Daam Dand, Bhed", actor and comedian Balraj Syal talks about Bigg Boss 16 and who he thinks will be the winner

MUMBAI: Balraj Syal started his career as a comedian. During his college days, he used to participate in college festivals. He made his television debut as a contestant in 2009 with “Hade Hasande Ravo”. In 2011, he made his acting debut with Punjabi film “Dharti”. In 2020, he participated in Colors TV’s “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge”, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

He was also seen on the Star Plus reality show Smart Jodi with his wife, and they stood second in the competition.

He has been seen in many popular Punjabi movies and is very much known for his comedy.


TellyChakkar recently caught up with him at an event where he spoke about many things and Bigg Boss 16 was one of them.

When asked about whether he is following the current season of Bigg Boss, and if he did, who is he supporting, he replied, “I have never watched a complete season of Bigg Boss from the start, but I always watch it in small clips and flashes. Everytime, I start following it mid-seaon after an episode kinds of strikes with or a clip strikes with me. This time around as well, I have been following it in bits and pieces and I think Priyanka is one of the most strongest candidates to lift the trophy. The other is Shiv and I feel either of one of them can take the trophy home”.


When asked, why he is not supporting Shalin Bhanot on social media, who is friend of Balraj, he said, “ I was very busy shooting for the movie, because of which I was not very active and I will not fall into any traps because Shalin is a very good friend of mine. People forget that it is a show and people have participated to win. So, to win, they use Saam, Daam, Dand, Bhed and that is what they should do because that means you are playing the game honestly. Sometimes people come out of it looking bad, rude or anything like it, but at the end of the day, when the season ends after 3 months, everyone will forget about it because a new season will begin. So right now, Priyanka and Shiv are at the top for sure and I think Abdu is one contestant that was loved. Shalin has all of my blessings and if he wins, then that’s just great”.

Balraj will be next seen as a player in the Celebrity Cricket League.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 04:45

